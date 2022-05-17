...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
