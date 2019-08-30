Seattle’s Labor Day weekend tradition returned for its 49th year as Bumbershoot took over Seattle Center for another three-day music and arts bash, starting on Friday. Stay tuned for our write-up of highlights from Day 1. Bumbershoot continues through Sunday, Sept. 1.
