Phoenix Mercury (2-4, 2-4 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (2-5, 0-3 Western Conference)
Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Sparks play the Phoenix Mercury.
Los Angeles finished 2-13 in Western Conference action and 8-8 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sparks gave up 77.1 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.
Phoenix went 19-13 overall last season while going 6-9 in Western Conference games. The Mercury averaged 19.7 assists per game on 29.5 made field goals last season.
INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.
Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.