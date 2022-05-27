Phoenix Mercury (2-5, 2-5 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (4-3, 2-2 Eastern Conference)
College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Dream play the Phoenix Mercury.
Atlanta went 8-24 overall with a 4-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Dream gave up 84.3 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.
Phoenix finished 12-4 on the road and 19-13 overall a season ago. The Mercury averaged 82.1 points per game last season, 15.5 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.
INJURIES: Dream: None listed.
Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
