PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — An active shooter was barricaded inside a home in Phoenix, Arizona, where several officers were ambushed early Friday, police said.
A video shown on 12News in Phoenix showed a man coming out with a baby, leaving the child just outside the front door and then raising his hands to surrender. The officers were fired upon from inside the home as that man was taken into custody, police said.
Police Chief Jeri Williams said five officers and a woman were injured, and that one of the officers was seriously wounded, but all should recover, according to ABC15 Arizona.
A police spokeswoman later said outside a hospital that “the baby is ok.”
Barrages of gunfire could be heard later as a SWAT team surrounded the home and a police helicopter circled overhead.
