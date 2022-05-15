Phoenix Mercury (2-1, 2-1 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (3-1, 2-0 Western Conference)
Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Phoenix Mercury.
Las Vegas finished 24-8 overall and 11-4 in Western Conference action last season. The Aces shot 47.2% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.
Phoenix went 19-13 overall last season while going 6-9 in Western Conference play. The Mercury averaged 12.0 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second chance points and 15.2 bench points last season.
INJURIES: Aces: Riquna Williams: day to day (left foot).
Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
