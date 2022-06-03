Los Angeles Sparks (5-6, 3-3 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-8, 2-5 Western Conference)
Phoenix; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Mercury square off against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Phoenix finished 19-13 overall and 6-9 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Mercury averaged 82.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.5 last season.
Los Angeles finished 12-20 overall last season while going 2-13 in Western Conference action. The Sparks averaged 18.9 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second chance points and 20.3 bench points last season.
INJURIES: Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).
Sparks: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.