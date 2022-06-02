Connecticut Sun (7-3, 4-1 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-7, 2-5 Western Conference)
Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix enters the matchup with Connecticut after losing six games in a row.
Phoenix went 7-9 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Mercury averaged 82.1 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.6% from behind the arc last season.
Connecticut finished 26-6 overall a season ago while going 11-5 on the road. The Sun averaged 79.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.
INJURIES: Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).
Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.