PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia and left-handed reliever Brad Hand have finalized one-year contracts with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Hand was a three-time All-Star between 2017-20 when he totaled 103 saves with a 2.63 ERA. He struggled last season in Washington and Toronto but finished strong with the Mets. Overall, he was 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 21 saves in 2021.
A 2016 NL All-Star with the Mets, Familia led the majors that year with 51 saves. He has only 43 saves since 2016 and only one last season in 65 games with the Mets.
To make room on the 40-man roster, left-hander Scott Moss was designated for assignment.
