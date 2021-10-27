TORONTO (AP) — Substitute Sergio Santos scored on a header in the 77th minute to give the Philadelphia Union a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Wednesday night.
Santos took Kai Wagner's cross and beat goalkeeper Quentin Westberg for his sixth goal of the season.
Alejandro Bedoya opened the scoring for the Union (13-8-11) in the opening minute.
Jozy Altidore tied it in the 66th, and Toronto (6-17-9) took the lead in the 70th on Jack Elliott's own goal.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.