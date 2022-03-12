CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke and Daniel Gazdag scored goals, Andre Blake saved all four shots he faced and the Philadelphia Union blanked the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 in MLS play on Saturday.
Burke’s goal — with an assist from Sergio Santos — put the Union (2-0-1) ahead in the 23rd minute. Gazdag stretched the lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 58th minute.
The Union outshot the Earthquakes 11-7 with a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.
JT Marcinkowski had four saves for the Earthquakes (0-2-1).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.