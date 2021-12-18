OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Alec Pfriem had a career-high 22 points as Bellarmine defeated Miami (Ohio) 77-68 on Saturday.
Pfriem shot 8 for 10 from the field, including 6 of 8 on 3-pointers.
CJ Fleming had 18 points for Bellarmine (6-7), which ended its six-game road losing streak. Dylan Penn added 16 points and 10 assists. Curt Hopf had 10 points.
Dae Dae Grant tied a season high with 22 points for the RedHawks (5-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Precious Ayah added 13 points. Dalonte Brown had seven rebounds.
