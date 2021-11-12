Pets are part of the family, so don’t leave them out of the gift-giving fun this Christmas and Hanukkah. Here are our picks for the top pet gifts for the 2021 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers from Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.
The Spoiled Cat Catnip Sushi Toy: Spoil your cat with an adorable sushi-shaped toy, handmade in Portland and stuffed with organic catnip. $10 at thespoiledcat.com
K9 Wear Quilted Puffer Jacket: A puffer for your pooch, this cozy coat is water-repellent and handmade in the U.S., in four colors with a fleece collar. Sizes XXS–XXXXL. $50–$100 at K9wear.com
Hambos Dog Toys Bacon Leathers: Handmade on Capitol Hill from reclaimed vegetable-tanned leather, these chews stands up to strong jaws and puppy teeth. $6–$14 at etsy.com/shop/hambosdogtoys and at a pop-up at Seattle Barkery (South Lake Union) on Dec. 4
Fi Series 2 Smart Dog Collar: This GPS-enabled collar ensures safety and peace of mind by remotely tracking your dog 24/7. It also acts as a fitness app, tracking steps and sleep patterns. $149 at shop.tryfi.com
Bark Gingerbark Latte Dog Toy: Order for Fido! With fluffy “foam,” a soft plush cup, a large squeaker and crinkly material, this toy will perk them right up. $10 at target.com
Project Hive Chew Toy: This beehive-shaped toy bounces, floats and is 100% recyclable. Stuff it with a Project Hive chew stick made of ground peanuts and honey to keep your dog happy and busy. Each purchase benefits the Bee & Butterfly Habitat Fund. $15–$20 at projecthivecompany.com
Mud Bay Orca Cat Scratcher: Designed in the Pacific Northwest, this cute cardboard scratcher satisfies your cat’s natural instincts, protects your furniture, and lets you watch them play with an orca! Comes with organically grown catnip. $27 at Mud Bay and shoplocal.mudbay.com
Dog Hoodie: This soft gray version of your own everyday hoodie has tiny cap sleeves and an attached hood — so you can match when you go on walks. $15–$22 at Alair (West Seattle) and alairseattle.com
P.L.A.Y. Feline Frenzy Kitten Mittens: These trendy buffalo-plaid mittens are stuffed with certified-organic catnip grown in Washington. $9–$10 at All the Best Pet Care and petplay.com
Pendleton San Miguel Kuddler Dog Bed: Match your dog’s bed to your own Northwest style. This cozy polar-fleece pet bed features Pendleton patterns and recycled memory-fiber fill for a supportive sleep. $185–$265 at Nordstrom and nordstrom.com
BusterBoy Car Seat Mats: This first-of-its-kind seat mat for dogs installs in your car in seconds to secure your pet for a safe, nonslip ride. It's 100% waterproof and comes from a local, woman-owned company. $29-$69 at busterboy.com
Injoya Vegetable Garden Snuffle Mat: This brain-boosting feeding/play mat stimulates your dog’s foraging instincts and keeps him busy and happy by mimicking the hunt. Made of nontoxic, machine-washable materials. $38 at All the Best Pet Care
and shop.allthebestpetcare.com
Greenbelts Cat and Dog Collars: Made in Seattle from repurposed materials, new hardware and flashy crystals, these one-of-a-kind pet collars come in a variety of colors and sizes to make both cats and dogs sparkle. $14–$24 at The Handmade Showroom (downtown) and thehandmadeshowroom.com
Northwest Naturals Raw Rewards Minnows Freeze Dried Dog & Cats Treats: Freeze-dried and minimally processed, these single-ingredient minnow treats are the cat’s meow, packed with nutrition and easy to digest. $10 at All the Best Pet Care and shop.allthebestpetcare.com
