Re: “Tesla puts brake on playing video games in moving cars” [Dec. 23, Business]:
When I took driver’s education in the late 1950s, my instructor cited safety studies that demonstrated listening to the radio increased driving accidents. Now people are watching TV and playing video games as they are hurtling down the road in a ton of metal. How can that be safe?
The clear and obvious fact is personal transport has been an obsolete concept for at least 50 years. Had our political leaders not succumbed to the pressure of the auto, petrochemical, steel and construction industries and instead invested all our taxpayer money in the construction of mass transit, we would have saved untold lives and trillions of dollars, and we would not be facing the crisis of climate change.
John Louton, Olga
