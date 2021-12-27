PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police on Monday said the victim killed in Old Town Friday was a 41-year-old Portland man.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Derrick Kenreko Marshall was found with a gunshot wound at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Davis Street at about 8:50 p.m., police said.
Marshall was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police. Police said the shooting suspects fled before police arrived. No further information has been released.
Marshall’s death marked the 87th homicide in 2021. The annual previous record of homicides was set in 1987 with 70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.