WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry tied his season high with 23 points as North Texas beat Wichita State 62-52 on Saturday.
Perry converted all 10 of his foul shots.
Thomas Bell had 13 points for the Mean Green (7-3), who notched their fifth straight victory. Abou Ousmane added 10 points.
Morris Udeze had 17 points for the Shockers (8-3). Craig Porter Jr. added 12 points.
Wichita State totaled a season-low 18 second-half points.
