JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rob Perry had 22 points and Chase Johnston hit a 3-pointer time expired as Stetson narrowly beat North Florida 68-66 in overtime on Saturday.
Chase Johnston had 12 points for Stetson (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Christiaan Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Mahamadou Diawara grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed 3-point shot by Perry and the Hatters called timeout with 1.9 seconds left. Johnston caught the inbounds pass from the baseline on the left wing, pump-faked a defender and drilled a wide-open 3-pointer at the buzzer.
North Florida's Carter Hendricksen hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in overtime with 3:54 to play. Johnston answered with a jumper 17 seconds later but neither team scored again — combining to go 0 for 9 from the field with two turnovers — until Johnston's winner.
Jose Placer had 21 points for the Ospreys (4-11, 0-2). Carter Hendricksen added 11 points and three blocks. Jadyn Parker had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Perry made two free throws to make it 63-all with 1.2 seconds left in regulation and, eventually, force overtime.
