DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry had 18 points and North Texas rolled past Rice 75-43 in a Conference USA opener on Saturday.
Mardrez McBride had 17 points for the Mean Green (8-3, 1-0), who won their sixth straight game. Rubin Jones added 11 points. Aaron Scott had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Quincy Olivari had eight points for the Owls (7-5, 0-1).
