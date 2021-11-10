NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
RingCentral Inc., up $48 to $281.64.
The cloud-based telecom provider for small businesses beat analysts' third-quarter financial forecasts.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $2.10 to $92.02.
The casino operator's third-quarter loss wasn't as severe as analysts had expected, and revenue beat forecasts.
Newmont Corp., up $1.42 to $58.17.
The metals miner gained ground on rising gold prices.
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., up $9.85 to $58.05.
The data security firm gave investors encouraging financial forecasts.
Fiverr International Ltd., up $15.39 to $176.39.
The online marketplace for freelance services reported strong third-quarter financial results.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., up $2.84 to $26.
The California-based discount supermarket chain beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.
Perrigo Co., down $5.22 to $42.21.
The drug company’s third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Wendy’s Co., down $1.64 to $21.40.
A key measure for the hamburger chain's sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts during the third quarter.
