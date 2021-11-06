NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Perrantes threw for three unanswered touchdowns in his first game back from injury, rallying Duquesne to a 34-28 victory at Long Island University on Saturday.
Perrantes, who suffered a knee injury two weeks ago, was 19 of 32 passing for 215 yards for the Dukes (5-3, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Trailing 14-3, Duquesne began its comeback with Perrantes finding Cyrus Holder with a 2-yard pass, Davie Henderson with a 42-yard catch-and-run for the lead and Holder again from the 28 giving the Dukes a 24-14 advantage which they would not surrender.
Holder caught six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Henderson had two catches for 46 yards and a TD.
LIU's Camden Orth went 21-for-36 passing for 348 yards and two touchdowns. He fired a 25-yarder to Derick Eugene to give the Sharks (2-6, 2-3) a 14-3 lead, and teamed with Tosin Oyekanmi on a 58-yard scoring play as LIU closed to 34-28 with 4:39 remaining in the game.
Duquesne ate up 3:38 of that before punting the ball back to LIU, but the Sharks were unable to score.
