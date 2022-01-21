NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Perez scored 32 points and Manhattan defeated Siena 75-68 on Friday night.
Perez hit all 11 of his free throw attempts. He added six assists.
Ant Nelson had 13 points for Manhattan (10-5, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts added 12 points. Elijah Buchanan had eight rebounds.
Anthony Gaines had 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Saints (6-7, 3-2), whose four-game win streak was broken. Nick Hopkins added 14 points. Colby Rogers had 11 points.
The Jaspers improve to 2-0 against the Saints this season. Manhattan defeated Siena 77-72 on Dec. 3.
