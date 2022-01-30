NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Perez poured in 29 points to lead Manhattan to a 72-66 victory over Marist on Sunday.
Perez buried 11 of 20 shots with three 3-pointers for the Jaspers (11-7, 4-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ant Nelson added 16 points, five assists and three steals. Elijah Buchanan scored 11.
Freshman Jao Ituka scored 21 on 9-of-11 shooting for the Red Foxes (8-12, 3-8). Ricardo Wright contributed 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jordan Jones scored 10.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
