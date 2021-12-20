CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jose Perez scored 24 points as Manhattan easily defeated Charleston Southern 99-75 on Monday night.
Josh Roberts added 20 points for the Jaspers.
Perez made 11 of 13 from the free throw line. Roberts also had 10 rebounds.
Samba Diallo had 15 points and seven rebounds for Manhattan (7-3).
Claudell Harris Jr. had 13 points for the Buccaneers (3-8). Sean Price added 12 points. Cheikh Faye had 12 points.
