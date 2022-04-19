KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit another go-ahead home run to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Perez homered in the fourth off Chris Archer and tied the score 3-3 in the sixth when he went deep against Tyler Duffey (0-2). Out out later, Dozier hit a tiebreaking home run for the second straight game, following up on his two-run drive in the sixth off Detroit's Will Vest in a 3-1 win Saturday,
Amir Garrett (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings, combining with four other pitchers for 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief. Josh Staumont pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in as many games.
Archer allowed two runs, four hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. He retired 10 straight batters before Perez's solo home run down the left-field line in the fourth. Perez was a DH due to blurred vision in his left eye.
Nicky Lopez, who doubled twice, drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.
Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Gio Urshela drove a single through a drawn-in infield to score Nick Gordon, who had tripled. GarySánchez followed one out later with his second double of the game, scoring Gordon.
Carlos Correa’s one-out single scored Luis Arraez, who had doubled lead off the fifth, for a 3-1 Twins lead.
Royals starter Carlos Hernández allowed three runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Twins: CF Byron Buxton remained out of the Twins lineup with right knee soreness.
UP NEXT
The series continues Wednesday evening as Minnesota RHP Chris Paddack (0-1, 6.75 ERA) opposes Kansas City LHP Daniel Lynch (0-0, 2.45).
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
