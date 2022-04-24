NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira’s goals were pivotal for New York City FC in a 5-4 win against Toronto on Sunday.
Pereira scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put NYCFC (3-3-1) ahead 5-2.
Four other players scored goals for NYCFC, including Santiago Rodriguez, who scored once, and Keaton Parks, who scored once.
Jesus Jimenez scored two goals, Michael Bradley added another one while Deandre Christopher Kerr netted one more for Toronto (3-3-2).
NYCFC outshot Toronto 19-6, with 12 shots on goal to six for Toronto.
Sean Johnson saved two of the six shots he faced for NYCFC. Alex Bono saved seven of the 12 shots he faced for Toronto.
New York City played a man down for the last few minutes after Alfredo Morales was shown his second yellow card in the 89th.
NYCFC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, while Toronto will host Cincinnati on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
