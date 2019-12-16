Ten people were injured, four critically, after a car crashed into a Ross Dress for Less store in Burien Monday night, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 15700 block of First Avenue South.
Two of the four critical patients are children, said sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott. All four are being taken to Harborview Medical Center, he said. The six other patients were being treated at the scene.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.