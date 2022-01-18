LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dylan Penn had 20 points as Bellarmine defeated North Alabama 68-60 on Tuesday night.
Juston Betz had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Bellarmine (10-8, 4-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. CJ Fleming added 10 points and Curt Hopf had eight rebounds.
Daniel Ortiz had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (8-10, 1-4). C.J. Brim added 10 points.
North Alabama scored 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.
