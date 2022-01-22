LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dylan Penn had 29 points and Bellarmine scored the last six points of the game to beat Jacksonville 76-73 in overtime on Saturday night.
Penn's four-point play gave Bellarmine a 74-73 lead with 23 seconds left. Juston Betz then forced a Jacksonville turnover and CJ Fleming added two free throws with five seconds left.
Fleming finished with 25 points and seven rebounds. Betz had seven rebounds to go with four points for Bellarmine (11-8, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fifth straight win.
Kevion Nolan had 21 points for the Dolphins (11-6, 3-2). Tyreese Davis added 14 points and six rebounds. Osayi Osifo had 12 points.
