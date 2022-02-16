CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Dylan Penn scored 25 points and CJ Fleming scored 20 and Bellarmine beat Central Arkansas 79-69 on Wednesday night.
Juston Betz had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bellarmine (16-11, 10-3 ASUN), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Ethan Claycomb added 11 points.
Camren Hunter scored a season-high 25 points for the Bears (8-17, 5-7). Jared Chatham added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Ibbe Klintman had 10 points.
The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Bellarmine defeated Central Arkansas 85-63 on Jan. 11.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.