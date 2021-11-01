CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel entered the COVID-19 protocol Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed the positive tests, and said Sullivan said Pettersson is symptomatic while Ruhwedel is so far asymptomatic.
Pettersson and Ruhwedel are the fifth and sixth members of the Penguins enter the protocol so far this season, joining forwards Jeff Carter, Jack Guentzel and Zach Aston-Reese and defenseman Kris Letang.
Letang, who was symptomatic, has been cleared to return to the team though it's still too early to say whether he'll be available Thursday when the Penguins host Philadelphia. Carter, Guentzel and Aston-Reese have returned.
“I don’t think it’s because guys aren’t diligent, or aren’t doing the right thing,” Sullivan said. "I just think this is part of the world we’re living in right now. It’s a little bit different this year, because there’s some semblance of normalcy. The protocols aren’t mandated. But I think our guys do a really good job in just using common sense.”
