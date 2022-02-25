PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday.
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh's third straight defeat.
Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh's third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwedel.
Pittsburgh recalled P.O. Joseph from its American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to provide depth ahead of a visit by the New York Rangers on Saturday. Joseph has appeared in four games this season for the Penguins and has not registered a point.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.