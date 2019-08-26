ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is advocating for Trump administration trade policy and raising money for one of South Carolina's most conservative lawmakers.
Pence told about 3,000 people in Anderson, South Carolina, that the administration has spent the last 2 ½ years making and keeping its promises.
Pence was the headline speaker Monday night at congressman Jeff Duncan's barbecue fundraiser. Organizers tout the Faith and Freedom BBQ as South Carolina's largest annual gathering for conservatives.
Pence visited the state last March to help Sen. Lindsey Graham kick off his reelection bid. On Monday night, Graham took the podium just ahead of Pence, saying, "If you're not here to support Trump/Pence, you came to the wrong place."
Earlier Monday, Pence visited a metal fabrication business to promote the proposed U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.