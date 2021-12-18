ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember had a career-high 27 points as UNC Asheville topped East Tennessee State 79-64 on Saturday.
Tajion Jones had 17 points for UNC Asheville (7-5). Trent Stephney added 13 points. Coty Jude had 12 points.
Ty Brewer scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (7-5). Jordan King added 13 points. Ledarrius Brewer had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
David Sloan scored only 2 points despite entering the contest as the Buccaneers' second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.