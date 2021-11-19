NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans reserve small forward Did Louzada has been suspended 25 games for violating the the NBA's performance enhancing drug rules.
Louzada’s suspension, announced by NBA spokesman Mark Broussard, began Friday when the Pelicans hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 6-foot-5 Louzada, who joined the Pelicans last season, has played in just two games this season and has not scored.
“We were disappointed to learn that Didi Louzada violated the NBA-NBPA Anti-Drug Program," said Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. "After speaking with Didi, we are confident that he understands the full gravity of the situation and regrets the decisions that led to the suspension.
"We fully support Didi on and off the court as he learns and grows from this experience,” Griffin added.
Louzada is from Brazil and initially joined the NBA in 2019, when he was a second-round draft pick of the Atlanta Hawks.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.