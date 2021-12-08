SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé was hospitalized in Sao Paulo to continue his colon tumor treatment.
Hospital Albert Einstein said in a statement on Wednesday that 81-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is “stable and expected to be released on the next few days.”
Pelé’s assistant Pepito Fornos told The Associated Press that Pelé is having chemotherapy sessions to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August.
Pelé was briefly put in intensive care after surgery on his right colon. He is recovering at his home in Guarujá, outside Sao Paulo.
Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.
