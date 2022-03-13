American Jordan Pefok scored his Swiss Super League-leading 17th goal of the season, helping Young Boys to a 2-2 draw at Lausanne on Sunday.
The 25-year-old forward tied the score 1-1 in the 49th minute, redirecting Ulisses Garcia's cross from 6 yards past goalkeeper Mory Diaw for his sixth goal in seven games.
Pefok has 17 goals in 25 league matches this season and a career-best 22 goals in 37 games overall.
Born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, Pefok made his U.S. debut last March 25 and has one goal in eight international appearances, scoring against Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal in June. He was on the roster for September World Cup qualifiers but was not picked for October, November or January matches.
