American forward Jordan Pefok scored twice to increase his Swiss league-leading goals total to 21 in Young Boys’ 3-1 win against visiting Servette on Saturday night.
Pefok put Young Boys ahead in the 12th minute when he headed Ulisses Garcia's cross past goalkeeper Jérémy Frick from 8 yards. He headed in Edimilson Fernandes' cross in the 42nd minute from 8 yards for a 2-0 lead.
The 25-year-old forward, who was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France, has a career-best 26 goals in 42 club games this season, including 21 league goals in 30 matches.
Pefok made his U.S. debut on March 25, 2021, and has one goal in nine international appearances.
