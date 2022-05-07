Police are investigating after a car struck and killed a pedestrian Friday night in West Seattle.
Just after 10 p.m., authorities received calls of a collision in the 5400 block of California Avenue Southwest. Police found the man, and medics declared him dead at the scene. No other information on the victim was immediately released.
Police said witnesses told them three people were dropped off from a car on the west side of California Avenue Southwest. As the pedestrians crossed mid-block to the east side of the street, a driver heading north hit one of the pedestrians, according to police.
The motorist drove away, according to police, but returned and cooperated with investigators. Officers detected no signs of impairment, according to police.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.