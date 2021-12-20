A pedestrian was fatally hit by a driver who is believed to have fled the area, according to Renton police.

The crash happened at Northeast 12th Street and Northeast Sunset Boulevard, police said in a tweet. Roads in the area will be closed for the investigation. . Traffic is being diverted and drivers are being asked to take alternative routes, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.

https://twitter.com/RentonpdWA/status/1473132261067276289?s=20

Tags

Load comments