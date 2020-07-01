In June 2019, I flew to China with
72 other Americans, trained in Chengdu for 10 weeks and became a Peace Corps
Volunteer (PCV) on Aug. 22. That same day, after a six-hour journey, I arrived
in beautiful Liupanshui to teach English at the local university.
Since President Kennedy established
the Peace Corps, more than 10,000 Washingtonians have volunteered to meet each
host country’s need for trained individuals, promote a better understanding of
Americans overseas, and a better understanding of the host country back in the
U.S. Sometimes, a PCV is a community’s first encounter with an American. This
was the case with my first-year students; together we shared our cultures and
broke down barriers. Back home in Renton, I reflect on how my students helped
improve my teaching and language skills.
I wish I could have fulfilled my
two-year assignment, but earlier this year all PCVs were evacuated due to
COVID-19. Stateside, many former volunteers are serving domestically and applying
their skills to the current crisis. Looking ahead, PCVs will be needed to
bridge the divide created by fear and global distrust. Many evacuees stand
ready to resume their missions when host countries are ready to receive them
again.
Jerome
Siangco, Renton