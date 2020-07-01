In June 2019, I flew to China with

72 other Americans, trained in Chengdu for 10 weeks and became a Peace Corps

Volunteer (PCV) on Aug. 22. That same day, after a six-hour journey, I arrived

in beautiful Liupanshui to teach English at the local university.

Since President Kennedy established

the Peace Corps, more than 10,000 Washingtonians have volunteered to meet each

host country’s need for trained individuals, promote a better understanding of

Americans overseas, and a better understanding of the host country back in the

U.S. Sometimes, a PCV is a community’s first encounter with an American. This

was the case with my first-year students; together we shared our cultures and

broke down barriers. Back home in Renton, I reflect on how my students helped

improve my teaching and language skills.

I wish I could have fulfilled my

two-year assignment, but earlier this year all PCVs were evacuated due to

COVID-19. Stateside, many former volunteers are serving domestically and applying

their skills to the current crisis. Looking ahead, PCVs will be needed to

bridge the divide created by fear and global distrust. Many evacuees stand

ready to resume their missions when host countries are ready to receive them

again.

Jerome

Siangco, Renton