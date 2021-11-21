LYON, France (AP) — Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands on Sunday while taking a corner kick.
Payet collapsed to the ground in the fifth minute of the French league game at Lyon but was able to get up after receiving treatment. The referee ordered the players to head back to the locker room as play was suspended.
After a wait of about 75 minutes, a stadium announcement said the match would resume but fans were warned that “the match will definitely be halted if there’s another incident.”
It is not the first time this season that a French league game has been marred by a violent incident.
A match between Nice and Marseille in August was abandoned after fans threw projectiles and invaded the field. Payet was also hit by a bottle in that game and threw it back at the fans. Players and staff members were also involved in a brawl.
Nice was handed a two-point penalty, including a suspended point, and the match was rescheduled and replayed in October at a neutral location without fans.
