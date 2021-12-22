Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Allakos Inc., down $75.84 to $8.55.
Investors were disappointed with the biotechnology company's latest update on its drug development program.
CalAmp Corp., down $2.55 to $7.34.
The wireless communications company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.
AAR Corp., up 90 cents to $38.05.
The airplane maintenance company announced a $150 million stock buyback program.
Lennar Corp., up $3.63 to $112.35.
Homebuilders gained ground following a report that showed home sales rose for a third straight month.
Paychex Inc., up $6.98 to $133.41.
The payroll processor and human-resources services provider beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.
Devon Energy Corp., up 98 cents to $42.29.
Energy stocks gained ground on rising natural gas and oil prices.
Whirlpool Corp., up $2.95 to $224.33.
A wide range of consumer-focused companies gained ground following an encouraging report on consumer confidence.
Tesla Inc., up $70.34 to $1,008.87.
CEO Elon Musk reportedly said he sold enough stock to reach his goal of selling 10% of his stake in the electric vehicle maker.
