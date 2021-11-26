ROME (AP) — Leonardo Pavoletti celebrated his 32nd birthday by scoring for Cagliari in a 1-1 draw with Salernitana on Friday in a matchup of the two last-placed teams in Serie A.
Pavoletti redirected a cross from João Pedro in the 73rd and Federico Bonazzoli equalized for Salernitana in the 90th with a volley.
The Brazilian-born João Pedro could join Italy’s team for the World Cup qualifying playoffs in March.
Both sides remained three points from safety.
