CLEVELAND (AP) — Torrey Patton had 20 points as Cleveland State topped Northern Kentucky 72-58 on Thursday night in a Horizon League opening matchup for both teams.
D'Moi Hodge had 15 points for Cleveland State (5-2, 1-0), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Deante Johnson added 14 points. Broc Finstuen had six rebounds.
Marques Warrick had 14 points for the Norse (2-4, 0-1). David Bohm added 10 points. Adrian Nelson had eight rebounds.
Hubertas Pivorius entered as the Norse's second-leading scorer averaging 11 points per game. He finished 1-for-5 shooting from beyond the 3-point line and scored three points.
