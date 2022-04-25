FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots now have a pick in every round of the upcoming draft following a trade with the Texans.
New England dealt a fifth-round pick (170th overall) to Houston on Monday for a sixth-round pick (183rd overall) and seventh-round pick (245th overall).
Following the deal the Patriots now have at least one pick in every round, including three picks in the sixth round. The 170th overall pick New England sent to Houston was acquired when the Patriots traded guard Shaq Mason to Tampa Bay last month.
The Texans own picks in every round except the seventh round. They currently have two picks in third, fourth and sixth rounds.
The draft begins Thursday night in Las Vegas.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.