THOMASVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Eighteen students and two adults were injured in a school bus crash in southern Missouri, officials said.
The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday along state Highway 99 just north of Thomasville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Investigators said the bus went off the road, hit several trees and flipped onto its side, Springfield television station KYTV reported.
One student suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital by paramedics, the patrol said, while the other students were treated for minor injuries at a hospital. Investigators said two adults also suffered minor injuries. Police said the bus driver was not hurt.
Initial reports indicate the bus was carrying a Missouri high school basketball team.
