HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Pasher scored the equalizer for the Houston Dynamo in a 1-1 tie with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.
Pasher’s game-tying goal came in the 90th minute for the Dynamo (1-1-2). Memo Rodriguez got an assist on the goal.
Mark Anthony Kaye was the only member of the Rapids (2-1-1) to score.
The Dynamo outshot the Rapids 9-8, with three shots on goal to five for the Rapids.
Steve Clark saved four of the five shots he faced for the Dynamo. William Yarbrough made two saves for the Rapids.
Both teams next play Saturday. The Dynamo visit Inter Miami and the Rapids host Real Salt Lake.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
