GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Eric Parrish recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Grambling State to a 58-50 win over Alabama A&M on Monday night.
Cameron Christon had 12 points for Grambling State (10-13, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shawndarius Cowart added 10 points and seven rebounds. Malik Lamin had three blocks.
Jalen Johnson had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-16, 4-7). Myles Parker added 10 points. Dailin Smith had seven rebounds and five steals.
Garrett Hicks, the Bulldogs' second leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, was held to seven points.
