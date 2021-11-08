ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Three-time Paralympic wheelchair tennis champion medalist Nick Taylor has announced his retirement.
Taylor, an American who turns 42 this week, won 11 Grand Slam doubles titles with David Wagner — seven at the U.S. Open and four at the Australian Open.
At the Paralympic Games, they won gold medals in 2004, 2008 and 2012, along with a silver in 2016. Taylor also won the quad singles bronze in 2012.
The pair played together at an event at the USTA National Campus in Orlando over the weekend, Taylor’s farewell to competition.
Taylor, who is from Kansas, has been ranked No. 1 in quad singles and doubles.
He now aims to make it to the 2024 Paris Paralympics in a new sport, boccia.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.