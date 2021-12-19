WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — George Papas had 30 points as Monmouth topped Colgate 77-66 on Sunday.
Papas shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers.
Walker Miller had 15 points and eight rebounds for Monmouth (10-2). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added nine assists. Nikkei Rutty had seven rebounds.
Tucker Richardson had 17 points for the Raiders (4-8). Jack Ferguson added 11 points. Keegan Records had 14 rebounds.
